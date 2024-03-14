ASI hurt in sword attack by liquor trader in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police suffered serious injuries after being attacked with a sword during a raid on illegal liquor trade near Puintola village in Ganjam on Wednesday.

The injured, GA Rao, is posted as an ASI in Ganjam Town police station. Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said basing on reliable information about illegal liquor trade near Puintola, a police team led by the ASI raided the place.

On seeing the cops, the liquor trader, identified as 32-year-old Nabaghana Biswal of Puintola, became enraged and assaulted Rao with a sword. The ASI received deep cuts in the attack. Other cops managed to overpower Nabaghana and snatched the weapon from him.

Apart from the sword, pouches of country liquor were seized from the possession of the accused who was arrested and produced in court. A case has been registered in this connection.

The SP said Rao was first admitted to Ganjam hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur due to severity of his injuries. His condition is stable. As the incident created a law and order situation, armed police personnel have been deployed in the area to avoid any further untoward incident.