CM Naveen Patnaik approves 22 new NACs; ULB reps get pay hike

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced formation of 22 more notified area councils (NACs) and upgradation of Bhanjanagar NAC to municipality. The urban local bodies (ULBs) are spread across 13 districts.

The chief minister also hiked the remuneration of representatives of ULBs including a six fold increase in the salary of mayors of five municipal corporations. With this, the number of ULBs in the state has gone up to 171 including five municipal corporations, 53 municipalities and 113 NACs. On February 24, the chief minister had announced creation of 34 new NACs in 20 districts and upgradation of five NACs into municipalities.

As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), Manamunda, Purunakatak and Baunsuni in Boudh, Loisingha and Sindhekela in Balangir, Sohela in Bargarh, Baliapal and Khaira in Balasore, Dhamra in Bhadrak, Rasol in Dhenkanal, Narla and Madanpur Rampur in Kalahandi, Kujang in Jagatsinghpur, Bolagarh in Khurda, Sharankul in Nayagarh, Sakhigopal and Kakatpur in Puri, Rengali and Bamanda in Sambalpur, Subalya, Ulunda and Rampur in Sonepur district were accorded NAC status.

The CMO stated the new NACs have been created taking into account the public demand, increasing population and the need for socioeconomic development of the state. The chief minister hoped the new ULBs would work for the overall development of the region.

Besides, a day after announcing hike in the emoluments of the panchayatiraj representatives, the chief minister increased the remuneration and allowances of functionaries of ULBs in the state. The CMO said the decision was taken basing on the recommendations of the 5th State Finance Commission and amendments in the Odisha Municipal Corporation Rules-2004 and Odisha Municipality Rules-1953.