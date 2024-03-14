CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates new police infra worth over Rs 53 cr

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to police infrastructure in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 29 new police stations, outposts and SDPO buildings across the districts. The state-of-the-art facilities have been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 53.12 crore.

The chief minister said with the huge boost to infrastructure and technology support, Odisha Police will be able to serve people more professionally. He thanked the police and everyone involved in the endeavour to make the vision of a safer Odisha a reality. “Taken up under the 5T initiative, the facilities represent our commitment to create a safer environment and our dedication to transform law enforcement to foster positive connections between the police and the public”, he said.

The chief minsiter said the state government has always recognised the importance of gender sensitivity and inclusivity. Keeping this in view, each building features separate desks for women and children along with counselling rooms for victims.

“In Odisha, we stand by the fundamental principle of inclusivity. I am glad in each of these buildings, accessibility for all is ensured with ramps and facilities for persons with disabilities,” he said.

Naveen said with state-of-the-art facilities like Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and surveillance cameras, police are leveraging technology for efficient and effective law enforcement.

During the event, 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian said the police is sincerely following the Mo Sarkar mandate. The feedback has been quite decent from different places.

Pandian asked the police department to work with a more people-friendly approach. Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera, DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi and other senior officials were present.