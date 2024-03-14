Crop insurance delay: Farmers lock CDAO office in Odisha

BARGARH: Intensifying their protest over delay in disbursal of crop loss claims, hundreds of farmers locked the office of the chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Bargarh on Wednesday.

The agitating farmers under the aegis of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, also staged dharna outside the CDAO office demanding quick disbursal of insurance money for crop damage due to cyclone Michuang-induced rains in December last year.

In the morning, the farmers reached the CDAO office and requested the staff to vacate the premises. Subsequently, they locked the main gate before staging demonstration outside. The farmers also threatened to stage similar protest every day from 10 am to 4 pm until their demand is fulfilled.

Convenor of the outfit Ramesh Mahapatra said farmers should have received the insurance amount within 15 days after the crop loss assessment. However, the insurance company is unwilling to pay the claims even after nearly four months.