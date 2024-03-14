Four persons killed in separate road mishaps including fatal bridge crash in Odisha

BALASORE/BARIPADA: At least four persons were killed in separate road accidents including a fatal bridge crash in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In the first mishap, Sk Nabab Dhooni (24) and Sk Sarju (25) of Soro town died after their pick-up van hit a stationary truck on NH-60 at Haladipada chowk within Rupsa police limits. One Sk Bagatat (35) also suffered grievous injuries in the incident.

Sources said the trio was illegally transporting cattle from Soro to West Bengal in a van. Due to fog-induced low visibility, the driver rammed the vehicle into a truck parked in front of a dhaba along the highway.

On hearing the loud sound of the crash, people resting inside the dhaba reached the spot and found the three trapped inside the mangled van. The injured were rushed to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Balasore where doctors declared Nabab and Sarju dead. Bagatat has been hospitalised and his condition is critical.