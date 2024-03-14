Four persons killed in separate road mishaps including fatal bridge crash in Odisha

BALASORE/BARIPADA: At least four persons were killed in separate road accidents including a fatal bridge crash in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts in the wee hours of Wednesday.
In the first mishap, Sk Nabab Dhooni (24) and Sk Sarju (25) of Soro town died after their pick-up van hit a stationary truck on NH-60 at Haladipada chowk within Rupsa police limits. One Sk Bagatat (35) also suffered grievous injuries in the incident.
Sources said the trio was illegally transporting cattle from Soro to West Bengal in a van. Due to fog-induced low visibility, the driver rammed the vehicle into a truck parked in front of a dhaba along the highway.
On hearing the loud sound of the crash, people resting inside the dhaba reached the spot and found the three trapped inside the mangled van. The injured were rushed to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Balasore where doctors declared Nabab and Sarju dead. Bagatat has been hospitalised and his condition is critical.
Rupsa police rescued the cattle and made arrangements for shifting of the animals. The bodies were seized and sent for autopsy. A case has been registered in this connection.
Similarly, the driver and helper of a truck were killed when their vehicle fell into Subarnarekha canal from the bridge near Jagannathkhunta chowk within Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased are yet to be identified though police believe they belong to Andhra Pradesh.
Sources said the mishap took place at around 12.30 am. The truck was en route to Jharpokharia from Baripada on NH-18 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the bridge before plunging 25 feet into the canal. Both the driver and helper of the truck suffered critical injuries and succumbed.
Police said the registration number suggests the truck is from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. The vehicle owner has been informed about the incident. The duo’s bodies were seized for postmortem. Bangiriposi police has registered a case in this connection.