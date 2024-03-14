Man held for blackmailing ex-girlfriend in Odisha

JAJPUR: Panikoili police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene pictures to the husband of his ex-girlfriend in Bada Baruneipada Nuagaon area in Jajpur district on Wednesday. The accused Amit Kumar Das of Pahanga village in the district was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.

According to police, Amit fell in love with the girl, belonging to the same village three years back. During their courtship, Amit had allegedly shot some of their intimate moments in his mobile phone. Though Amit wanted to marry the girl and pressurised her to talk to her family, they reportedly did not agree.

Sources said, she married another person in 2022 but Amit allegedly wanted to continue their love relationship. When the 25-year-old woman refused, he started sending her photographs to her husband following which their marital life got disturbed. She then approached the police and lodged a complaint with Panikoili police against Amit last month.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act. However, the accused fled the village soon after he got to know about the police complaint.

“As the accused was on the run, we were tracking his mobile phone. We located him in Padur area in Chennai last week. A team of police went to Chennai and nabbed him from Padur in assistance with the Chennai police. We brought him to our police station on Tuesday and arrested him after completion of due formalities,” said investigating officer of Panikoili police station, Biswaranjan Das.

The accused was forwarded to the local court on Wednesday and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.