Mission Shakti members stage protest near Naveen Niwas over non-payment of salaries

BHUBANESWAR: In a major security lapse, several ward coordinators on Wednesday staged a protest near Naveen Niwas reportedly over non-payment of salaries for the last eight months.

Police were caught unawares as the women protestors arrived in small groups in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s house. They even attempted to enter Naveen Niwas but were stopped by police. A group of women protestors from Ganjam had arrived with a petition addressed to the chief minister and 5T chairman VK Pandian requesting them to direct the officials concerned to release their salaries.

“It was not a security breach and there was no law and order situation. The women arrived in small groups but were later convinced to leave and their meeting with the concerned department’s officials was felicitated,” said an officer of Airport police station. The members of the SHGs are being engaged as ward coordinators and are tasked with the responsibility of managing the ward office primarily for the dissemination of information regarding various schemes and programmes.

In another development, more than 70 Chhatra Congress activists were taken into preventive custody from Sishu Bhawan Square when they were attempting to walk towards Naveen Niwas alleging state government’s failures in various sectors including non-fulfillment of vacant teachers’ posts.