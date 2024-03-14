Murder in wedding party puts Odisha's Chandragiri on boil

BERHAMPUR: Gajapati’s Chandragiri remained on the boil on Wednesday after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death during a wedding procession the previous night.
Police identified the deceased as Prashant Pradhan, a local. Accused Srihari Pradhan (31), also of Chandragiri, surrendered before police soon after committing the crime. Prashant reportedly had married 10 days back.
Police said the murder was the fallout of a previous enmity. The duo reportedly had a fight over a game on the day of Mahashivaratri last week following which Srihari was looking for an opportunity to settle scores with Prashant.
On Tuesday night, both Prashant and Srihari participated in a wedding procession. In the barati crowd, the accused stabbed Prashant with a knife and fled the spot. Prashant suffered critical injury and was rushed to Chandragiri community health centre where he succumbed during treatment.
As the news of Prashant’s death spread, locals of Chandragiri went on a rampage spree setting Srihari’s house on fire. Several vehicles including a car, an auto-rickshaw and two-wheelers were vandalised. The irate locals also blocked NH-326 bringing traffic to a grinding halt.
On being informed, sub-divisional police officer of R Udayagiri Aswini Nayak, Mohana tehsildar Haladhar Sabar and IIC Basant Sethi reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. However, the locals refused to relent and demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation to the deceased’s kin and eviction of Srihari’s family from Chandragiri.
The agitators further alleged that Srihari and his associates enjoyed the support of local leaders of the ruling party and were terrorising residents. Using his clout, the accused had also reportedly encroached the land of the local temple.
After several rounds of discussion with administrative officials, the locals finally called off their protest and lifted the road blockade on Wednesday evening. Police said two cases have been registered and investigation is underway. Fearing for their lives, Srihari’s family members and associates have fled to unknown places since Tuesday evening. Armed police have been deployed in Chandragiri to avert any further flare-ups.