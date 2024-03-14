Murder in wedding party puts Odisha's Chandragiri on boil

BERHAMPUR: Gajapati’s Chandragiri remained on the boil on Wednesday after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death during a wedding procession the previous night.

Police identified the deceased as Prashant Pradhan, a local. Accused Srihari Pradhan (31), also of Chandragiri, surrendered before police soon after committing the crime. Prashant reportedly had married 10 days back.

Police said the murder was the fallout of a previous enmity. The duo reportedly had a fight over a game on the day of Mahashivaratri last week following which Srihari was looking for an opportunity to settle scores with Prashant.

On Tuesday night, both Prashant and Srihari participated in a wedding procession. In the barati crowd, the accused stabbed Prashant with a knife and fled the spot. Prashant suffered critical injury and was rushed to Chandragiri community health centre where he succumbed during treatment.