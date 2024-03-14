Navajyoti seeks development council for north Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik on Wednesday demanded formation of Northern Odisha Development Council (NODC) on the lines of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) to address development needs of the region.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Navajyoti stated with its long coastline, substantial mineral reserves, vast agricultural land and vibrant tribal culture, the northern region of Odisha holds immense promise as a economic powerhouse of the state. However, lack of adequate infrastructure, prevalent skill gaps and insufficient investment have stymied its growth trajectory. Navajyoti said financial support should be extended to farmers to take up cultivation of cash crops.

Besides, farmer-led enterprises should be built to increase profitability. He demanded setting up of digital capability centres in every district headquarters so that youth of the region can face competition in the job market. Stating processing units should be set up for local produces to create jobs, he said that there should be more investment in modern machinery and technologies.

Religious circuits should be developed in the region and a major cultural festival held to attract visitors. This apart, investment should be made to support local tourism ventures to create more jobs. Stating an airport should be set up at Rasgovindpur under the Udaan scheme for better connectivity, Navajyoti said mineral extraction units should be set up in the mining sector.

The Congress leader said since its inception, WODC has been allocated over Rs 2,500 crore for 42,820 approved projects in irrigation, education, and infrastructure sectors. “But, it is disheartening to witness the continued marginalisation of the northern districts,” he added.