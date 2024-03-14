Odisha: Recruitment norm change for engineering institutions

BHUBANESWAR: Appointment norms for assistant professors in government engineering colleges have been revised by the state government.

For the purpose, it has modified the ‘Recruitment of Teachers of Government Engineering Colleges of the State Rules, 2023’ under which, aspiring candidates will have to now appear for a 200-mark written examination for the posts. This was notified by the Skill Development & Technical Education department on Tuesday.

Recruitment of assistant professors will be done by the Odisha Public Service Commission amongst qualified candidates. The notification stated that the candidates will have to appear for a multiple choice written examination of 200 marks and a viva voce of 25 marks. There will be 100 questions and each question will be of two marks. Each wrong answer will result in negative marking by 0.25.

As per the previous norms under ‘Recruitment of Teachers of Government Engineering Colleges of the State Rules, 2023’, candidates had to appear for 100 multiple choice questions and each question had one mark. Syllabus for the written test will be as per GATE syllabus for engineering and NET syllabus for basic science and humanities, management and MCA, the order said.