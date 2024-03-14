OIS officers thank CM Naveen Patnaik, 5T chairman Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: Officers of Odisha Information Service (OIS) on Wednesday thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T chairman VK Pandian for expansion of their cadre.

The OIS officers who met the 5T chairman at Naveen Niwas said the decision has encouraged them to bring professional excellence to their job. The Information and Public Relations department is an integral part of the state government as it ensures benefits of different pro-people schemes and initiatives of the government reach the masses in the most effective manner.

The cabinet on Saturday had approved expansion of the OIS cadre with creation of 61 additional posts.

During the meeting, Pandian advised the officers to serve the people of Odisha to the best of their capacity in line with the 5T principles to ensure benefits of different pro-people schemes and initiatives of the state government reach the masses.

Stating that the Information and Public Relations department is eye and ear of the government, the 5T chairman said it acts as a bridge between the government and the general public.