Satellite survey detects over 17 lakh fake plots registered for paddy sale under MSP in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking revelation, it has come to fore that over 17 lakh plots registered as paddy fields by farmers during 2023 kharif marketing season (KMS) for sale of surplus paddy under minimum support price (MSP) in the state are fictitious. Ponds, forest land, orchards, and land with non-paddy vegetation, even schools and other buildings, have been shown as paddy fields, it has been found.

After receiving reports from field staff from districts that stated a large number of plots were found to be fake upon physical verification, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department conducted an internal verification of all the registered plots. As registration numbers of around 20.10 lakh plots did not match with the Odisha land records (Bhulekh), the department asked the Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) to conduct a satellite survey of such plots.

“The satellite survey revealed that a staggering number of 17.93 lakh plots are not genuine. What is disturbing is that water bodies like village ponds, river, forest land, gochar land, orchards and plots with non-paddy vegetation are shown as paddy fields. In some cases schools and government establishments were also recorded as agricultural land with paddy crop,” sources in the department said.

In many cases, several members of a family have registered a single plot in their names for sale of paddy under the price support system while in others, farmers have fraudulently registered land belonging to another person in their names, sources added.