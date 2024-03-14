Speakers unleash ideas, inspire minds at Tedx IIM-Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The Indian Institute of Management- Sambalpur (IIM-S) hosted TEDx Talks on Wednesday featuring a diverse array of visionaries from various parts of India. The speakers shared their vision and insights under the theme ‘One More (S)mile,’ which delved into the true nature of success and appreciated its continuous process.

Principal commissioner of Income Tax, Sambalpur Sarita Mishra Kolhe graced the event as the chief guest. The leaders from the distinct sectors included bestselling author and social influencer, Nikhil Chandwani, marketing leader and business strategist, Namita Tiwari, master NLP and hypnotherapy trainer, Mrinal Chakraborty, renowned cosmetic gynecologist, Dr Surakshith Battina, marketer Devan Bhalla and AVP at Emami Ltd and certified ESG expert, Ankur Chaturvedi. They shared their wisdom and success mantras during the deliberations.

The event also featured former captain of the Indian Senior National Women’s Football Team, Sradhanjali Samantaray, commander in the Indian Navy and a weapons specialist, Cdr Ranjan Bhattacharya and student icon of Odisha, Anmol Ankita.

Director, IIM-S Mahadeo Jaiswal said, Tedx IIM-Sambalpur is not merely an event, it is an immersive experience that unleashes ideas, inspires minds, and celebrates the power of innovation. “With a diverse lineup of speakers from various fields, the event sparks intellectual curiosity and fosters meaningful connections among students, it encourages them to broaden their horizons. From thought-provoking talks to networking opportunities, it also creates a platform where individuals can share knowledge, challenge perceptions, and collaborate on initiatives that drive positive change,” he stated.