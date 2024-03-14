Vedanta picks 16 girls from Sundargarh in Odisha

SUNDARGARH: Vedanta Aluminium has commenced the latest phase of its transformative Project Panchhi initiative in Sundargarh district having its Jamkani coal mine.

The project is an innovative corporate recruitment drive aiming to employ 1,000 girls drawn from economically-backward communities from across India in its diverse businesses.

At least 16 girls from Sundargarh district were picked up in the latest phase of the project. Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Saraboo handed over the selection letters to the girls who were also felicitated by CEO (Mines), Vedanta Aluminium V Srikanth at a function held at Sundargarh town on Tuesday.

So far, over 200 girls have been selected from different operation areas of Vedanta including Lanjigarh and Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

The initiative focuses on addressing the educational and employment needs of girls who struggle to continue their studies for varied reasons including financial and social constraints. It envisages to support their higher education and provide them employment opportunities in the company’s operations.

Company sources said candidates are selected through a rigorous process and Vedanta sponsors their higher education in national institutes. After completing their degrees successfully, the candidates will formally join Vedanta’s operations as graduate trainees.