Villagers in Odisha take to streets to protest bypass on NH

PHULBANI: Thousands of tribal and non-tribal villagers, under the aegis of Kandhamal Milita Manch, took out a rally here on Wednesday to oppose the proposed bypass road on national highway-157 connecting Boudh to Berhampur. They claimed, hundreds of people would lose their land and houses if the road is constructed.

The rally was organised following notices issued by the land acquisition officer to vacate the land within 30 days for those who did not agree to give away their land.

As per sources, the road will pass through Pakanagaon, Tilakpada, Kaladi, Rujangi, Gudari, Kutibari, Gaudapada, and Dadapaju villages.

As a part of the protest, the villagers submitted a memorandum to Kandhamal collector, Ashish Ishwar Patil demanding the bypass road to be rerouted. The memorandum also demanded action against the land acquisition officer for the threatening notices he issued to the villagers. “We urge consideration of the previous proposal to widen the highway from FCI chowk to College Square through Jiringipada and Madikunda Square,” the protesters said.

The members of the outfit alleged the proposed road widening was halted due to interference from outsiders and influential people in the town. President of the manch, Samir Ghatal, said once the road is widened, the purpose of the bypass road would be solved.

Advisor of the outfit Lambodar Kanhar, clarified that the organisation is not opposing the project but the route only.The NHAI has acquired most of the land required for the bypass road in some villages.