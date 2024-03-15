BJP Odisha chief says party will go solo, then makes a u-turn

BHUBANESWAR: Amid disagreement over seat sharing, the BJP and BJD kept the pot boiling on the contentious issue of pre-poll alliance finally leaving it to the top leaders of the two parties to take the final call.

It was a day of high drama as state BJP president Manmohan Samal on his unexpected arrival from Delhi told mediapersons that his party will go alone in the ensuing elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha making it quite apparent that the alliance talks with BJD has failed. But, he made a U-turn an hour later stating he was misquoted by media.

“The BJP will fight the upcoming polls in Odisha independently and will form the government in the state alone with the blessings and cooperation of people,” he told reporters at his residence after returning from the national capital in the morning. He further said, “This time each Odia will take the responsibility to form a government that will uphold the self-respect and pride of the state.”

Samal repeated his statement with better clarity at a media briefing in the state party office much to relief of party leaders and workers who have been waiting anxiously to hear from him that the possibility of alliance with the BJD was over.