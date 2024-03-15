Farmers in Odisha's Bargarh accuse TPWODL of exploitation, stage protest

BARGARH: Accusing Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) of exploitation, farmers of the district took out a protest march here on Thursday.

The agitators under the banner of Jay Kisan Andolan also staged dharna in front of the Bargarh collector’s office alleging anti-farmer activities by TPWODL authorities.

General secretary of the farmers’ outfit Hara Bania said electricity plays an important role in farming be it for irrigation, harvesting or other purposes. However, the TPWODL officials are deliberately harassing farmers for not paying their inflated bills.

“Ever since TPWODL took over power distribution in the region, its staff have been increasingly resorting to extreme measures like disrupting electricity supply to poor households and farmers in rural areas to collect unexpectedly high bills,” he alleged.

Moreover, clearance of pending electricity bills has become compulsory for paddy procurement from the current rabi season. “If these oppressive rules against farmers are not revoked, a law and order situation will arise in future,” Bania threatened.

The agitators demanded free electricity for farming activities, no power disruption during cultivation and until the crops are harvested, no compulsion on clearing pending bills during registration for paddy procurement, extension of the registration period, Rs 1,000 bonus on MSP, waiver of farm loans and decentralisation of paddy procurement system to curb exploitation by millers and middlemen among others.

Convenor of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti Lingaraj said the farmers also demand fixing of the MSP as per the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission.

Later in the day, the agitating farmers submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through additional district magistrate Madhuchanda Sahu.