Nalco director suspended

BHUBANESWAR: Director (Human Resources) of Nalco Radhashyam Mahapatro has been placed under suspension on disciplinary grounds.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, the Navratna central public sector enterprise (CPSE) informed that the competent authority has suspended Mahapatro with immediate effect.

“Nalco has been informed by the Ministry of Mines vide order dated March 13, 2024, the competent authority in the exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 23 of Nalco Conduct, Discipline and Appeal Rules, 1984, has placed Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR) under suspension with immediate effect,” read the communication.

However, the exact reason behind the suspension has not been shared by the CPSE. Upon suspension of Mahapatro, the ministry has assigned Director (P&T) Jagdish Arora with the additional charge of director (HR) during the suspension period or until further orders.

Mahapatro had joined Nalco as director (HR) in 2020. He also served as director (personnel) in Central Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.