Odisha: Cease work by junior docs hits VIMSAR

SAMBALPUR: Healthcare services in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla were affected on Thursday as junior doctors resorted to cease work protesting the delay in fulfilment of their 22-point charter of demands.

Members of the Junior Doctor’s Association (JDA) of VIMSAR launched the strike from 9 am affecting services in the OPD, IPD and elective OT. However, they discharged emergency duties in the ICU, casualty, OT and labour room considering the need of patients.

While all academic activities were suspended, the internal examinations scheduled for the day were not attended by students. However, the examinations conducted by Sambalpur University were not hampered keeping in view the larger interest of students.

The agitating students said last week, they had raised several issues related to the functioning of the medical college and hospital including delay in disbursal of stipend and caution money, installation of WiFi services on the campus besides the inefficiency and corrupt practices of some officials. They also sought replacement of the dean and principal, accounts officer and head clerk of the education section.