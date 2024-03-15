Odisha: Cease work by junior docs hits VIMSAR

SAMBALPUR: Healthcare services in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla were affected on Thursday as junior doctors resorted to cease work protesting the delay in fulfilment of their 22-point charter of demands.
Members of the Junior Doctor’s Association (JDA) of VIMSAR launched the strike from 9 am affecting services in the OPD, IPD and elective OT. However, they discharged emergency duties in the ICU, casualty, OT and labour room considering the need of patients.
While all academic activities were suspended, the internal examinations scheduled for the day were not attended by students. However, the examinations conducted by Sambalpur University were not hampered keeping in view the larger interest of students.
The agitating students said last week, they had raised several issues related to the functioning of the medical college and hospital including delay in disbursal of stipend and caution money, installation of WiFi services on the campus besides the inefficiency and corrupt practices of some officials. They also sought replacement of the dean and principal, accounts officer and head clerk of the education section.
“We had written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and senior officials of the Health department conveying our demands and even wore black badges in protest. On Wednesday, the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC), northern range held discussion with us and assured of taking necessary action. But in absence of any visible action on our demands, we resorted to cease-work protest,” they said.
General secretary of JDA Jajati Keshari Panigrahi said the decision to launch the protest was taken at the general body meeting which was held on Wednesday evening in presence of all the students, interns and resident doctors.
“The authorities have requested us to withdraw the protest by giving false assurance yet again. As the issues have not been addressed in the last so many days, we don’t trust their words anymore. We will call off our cease-work protest only after the demands are met,” Panigrahi added. The junior doctors further threatened to stop emergency services if their demands are not fulfilled within next 48 hours.