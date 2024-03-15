Odisha: NGT panel to probe sand excavation in Brahmani river bed

CUTTACK: Alleged mining beyond lease area and excess extraction by the lessee of Gopinathpur sand quarry in Brahmani river under Talcher tehsil in Angul district has come under the National Green Tribunal (NGT) scanner.

A three-member committee constituted on Tuesday has been asked to submit a report within four weeks with regard to the allegations made in a petition filed by Talcher based Youth United for Sustainable Environmental Trust.

The NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata felt the matter requires consideration. The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Arun Kumar Verma (Expert Member) said, “Considering the allegations made, we deem it appropriate to constitute a committee to elicit the veracity of the allegations. The Committee shall inspect the site in question and submit its report within four weeks on affidavit with regard to the allegations made.”