Pradhan launches two CoEs in media & electricals at Skill Development Institute in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday announced several strategic partnerships to bring scale and speed to the country’s skill ecosystem.

Pradhan inaugurated two centres of excellence (CoE) in the media and electronics sector at Skill Development Institute (SDI) in Bhubaneshwar in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The launch of the two CoEs in Media and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) at the SDI in Bhubaneswar will elevate the capabilities of India’s youth in the fields of media and entertainment and electronics.

By leveraging new-age technologies like Apple Studio Workstation, digital cameras, and the latest HP workstations, the centres will deliver cutting-edge training programs in courses like graphic design, social media manager, digital marketing manager, video editor and digital marketing manager. These courses are meticulously crafted based on extensive research and market mapping of the Media and Entertainment industry to make the sector aspirational in Odisha, he said.

The aim is to bridge the gap between industry requirements and skill development initiatives, ensuring that India’s young workforce remains competitive and is adaptable to emerging trends.

The minister said collaborations with the private sector and central government departments will play a pivotal role in transforming India into ‘Kushal Bharat Viksit Bharat’ where the youth will not only be equipped to meet the demands of both domestic and international markets but also will lead and innovate on a global scale.