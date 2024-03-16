75 CAPF companies to keep watch on Naxals during polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of general elections, around 75 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed in Odisha to carry out area domination exercise and patrolling to counter left wing extremists.

The security forces are keeping a close watch on the bordering areas as Naxals from neighbouring Chhattisgarh are making fresh attempts to strengthen their activities by sneaking into Odisha, mainly through Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts.

Several security camps have been set up in the areas to thwart the pushback by Naxals ahead of elections. The Datunama camp in Nuapada, which will act as base for others, consists of a joint force - CRPF from Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the force's special commando unit and state police.

The camp is located at a strategic point, close to Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh which witnesses frequent Naxal violence. A helipad exists close to Datunama camp which will help in airlifting personnel during emergencies.

IG, CRPF Dr Archana Shivhare said the camp played an important role during the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections last year. "CRPF and state police have set up camps in vital interior locations close to Chhattisgarh to prevent Naxals from infiltrating into Odisha," said Shivhare who has been made the state force coordinator by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sources said the security forces have also planned to install GPS in vehicles which will be engaged to carry out patrolling near the polling booths in areas affected by left wing extremism.

The Election Commission of India has also directed to install CCTV cameras in all polling booths located at Naxal affected areas of the state. CRPF, which was deployed in Odisha in 2001 to check Naxal menace, had established four new camps inside deep forests in 2023.