Alcoholic man beaten to death by dad, 2 brothers in Odisha

BARGARH: A 35-year-old alcoholic man was allegedly beaten to death by his father and two brothers at Kusanpuri village in Barpali block here on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Jogeswar Nag, was reportedly addicted to alcohol. Jogeswar’s father Rajendra Nag (65) and his brothers Jagdish Nag (44) and Buddhadev Nag (30) have been arrested.

Sources said Rajendra has five children - three sons and two daughters. Except Jogeswar and Budhhadev, all the rest had married. Addicted to alcohol and gambling, Jogeswar often came home in an inebriated state and fought with his parents and siblings for not getting him married. He also used to demand his share of property which led to frequent quarrels among the family members.

On Thursday night, Jogeswar once again came home drunk and picked up a fight with his father. Rajendra and Jagdish tried to calm him down but he did not pay any heed and went on a vandalising spree at home. When Rajendra and Jagdish tried to overpower him, Jogeswar became enraged.

The tussle soon turned ugly as the father-son duo started to beat Jogendra with a wooden baton. Buddhadev reached home and tried to separate them but to no avail. Subsequently, Jogeswar died after being repeatedly hit on the head with the baton. Sources said Buddhadev also suffered injuries while trying to save Jogeswar.

On being informed, Barpali police reached the spot with a scientific team and seized the body for autopsy. Jogeswar’s father and two brothers were first detained for interrogation. The trio was arrested after they confessed to their crime.

Officer-in-charge of Barpali police station Debananda Mallick said a case has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and the accused were produced in court. Further investigation is underway.