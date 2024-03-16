Bandh over NAC tag in Odisha's Balikuda

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 12-hour bandh seeking notified area council (NAC) status for Balikuda saw people from all walks of life participating in the complete shutdown on Friday.

The protestors, under the banner of Aama Balikuda Jan Sachetan Maha Manch, demonstrated outside government offices, warning of withholding their votes if their demand was not met. Leader of the forum and Balikuda sarpanch Raj Kishore Sahoo said repeated appeals were made to the government, but promises made by political leaders during elections have failed to yield any progress on the NAC status issue. The government’s neglect of the region has left residents disheartened who have vowed to intensify the stir if their demands are not met, Sahoo added.

In 2011, the Urban Development department conducted an assessment on revenue generation and other prerequisites before considering an NAC declaration. Subsequently, it asked the district administration, block development officer and tehsildar of Balikuda to investigate into the matter. Despite submitting a report and Balikuda qualifying for ULB status, no action has been taken so far, alleged the protestors.

Ten villages, having population of 10,000 had been identified to be included under NAC, but to no avail. During the bandh, private offices, banks, business establishments and markets remained closed.