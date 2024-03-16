Bomb attack leaves teacher injured in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 43-year-old teacher sustained grievous injuries after miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at his house in Raghupati Nagar of Berhampur’s Bada Bazar area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Police said the victim, Tukuna Bhuyan suffered injuries on his chest, face and other parts of the body and is undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital. He was temporarily engaged as a cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC) in Digapahandi block and staying with his son.

Last night, while Tukuna was alone at home, the miscreants hurled bombs at his house and fled. On hearing the explosion, his neighbours rushed to his house and found Tukuna profusely bleeding. They then took him to MKCG MCH.

Police reached the spot and began investigation. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said two persons have been detained in this connection and are being interrogated. “While the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, we suspect it might be a fallout between Tukuna and his wife Bijayalaxmi who is an anganwadi worker,” he added.

The duo has been staying separately since 2020 because of a marital discord. While their daughter lives with Bijayalaxmi in Ambaguda, the son stays with Tukuna. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.