In a first, Odisha government bans selfies with scheduled animals

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, probably the first in the country, the wildlife wing of Odisha government on Friday declared taking selfies and pictures with scheduled wild animal species, their carcasses, body parts and trophies a punishable offence under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The act liable for punishment with imprisonment up to seven years is intended at dissuading people from taking selfies and photos with wild animals that, apart from violating the provisions of the 1972 Act, has turned out to be fatal for individuals in many instances, said senior forest officials of the wildlife wing.

A letter of PCCF wildlife and chief wildlife warden Susanta Nanda to all divisional forest officers, deputy directors of Similipal south and north divisions and Nandankanan Zoological Park in this regard, underlined that people are posting their photographs and selfies taken with scheduled wild animals on social media.

Such act not only disturbs the normal life cycle of the animals but also amounts to violation of the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act under which the person concerned is liable for punishment with imprisonment up to seven years.

The PCCF further stated the photographs or selfies with the dead wild animals or wild animal body parts or trophies posted on social media also amount to violation of section 39 (1) (a) of the Wildlife Protection Act and is a punishable offence.

In his communication to DFOs and deputy directors of the protected habitats regarding strict enforcement of the order, the PCCF Wildlife asked forest field staff to make unscrupulous elements, trying to gain fame by violating the laws of the land, more famous by arresting them and forwarding them to the court of law. The forest officials were asked to spread awareness among people and refrain them from taking photos and selfies with scheduled wildlife species.

The Forest department underlined that anyone desirous of taking photographs of wild animals should abide by the laws and guidelines in force with permission from forest officials for the purpose. The DFOs and deputy directors have been asked to display helpline numbers at prominent places and on social media to facilitate sharing of information.