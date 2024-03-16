Odisha: Cops sniff forest staff role in STR poppy trade

BHUBANESWAR: Even as poppy plants worth crores have been destroyed in more than 10 villages in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in the last two months, the problem seems more acute than it appears as it could be the handiwork of an inter-state racket.

Jashipur police in Mayurbhanj registered two cases each in February and so far this month. More poppy plants are expected to be destroyed in villages near the reserve in the coming days.

Police sources said the suppliers/traders have not left much footprint behind and a thorough investigation has been initiated to identify and nab the drug mafia involved in illegal cultivation of poppy.

“Initial investigation suggests some immigrants from Jharkhand may have settled in the core area of STR and started the illegal cultivation. A few Odisha natives are suspected to have acted as middlemen and the opium was most likely supplied to other states,” said police.

Sources said poppy cultivation in the area may have been going on for over three years. Usually, poppy cultivation commences during November and harvesting is done in the March-April period. Mayurbhanj police had received information on the illegal cultivation in December last year and started investigation within a month. Destroying poppy plants in villages within core area of STR poses a major challenge to the police.