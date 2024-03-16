People of Odisha will create new record in India's political history in a few months: CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asserted that the people of Odisha will create a new record in the political history of this country in a few months, adding that the next 10 years will be decisive for the state’s future.

In the last cabinet meeting of his fifth tenure, Naveen said, "We will herald an empowered Odisha, which is modern, dynamic and responsive, primarily for our youth, women and children, entrepreneurs, farmers and tribals. We will usher in an Odisha with secure roots and powerful wings."

The chief minister said that the future of Odisha is bright. He further mentioned that the state is going to celebrate the 100th year of its formation in 2036 and by then all efforts are on to make it the number one in the country in every field.

"The coming decade will be the decade of the youth. The entire focus will be towards providing the best of educational and employment opportunities to aspiring youths and empowering them to achieve their dreams. The youth of the state will build New Odisha - a state which will set benchmarks in every sector and bring prosperity to its people," he said.

Naveen, who is seeking his sixth consecutive term in office, listed out the achievements of his government. He said when he took office as Odisha's CM, the state was devastated by the Super Cyclone and looked down upon as a poor underdeveloped state.

"There were humongous challenges in bringing the state back on the track of development. But I was guided by the vision of Biju Babu to make a difference in the lives of my 4.5 crore family members. Today, Odisha is recognised as one of the most progressive states in the country and is cited as a model in various fields," he claimed.

The last five years have been based on the principles of 5T (Team work, Technology, Transparency and Time leading to Transformation.). History will remember this period as a milestone, which put Odisha on a firm path of transformation and prosperity for its people. Transformation is visible across the state and across every segment of the population. Team work through transparent governance and intense use of technology has been creating remarkable change within a short period of time, he maintained.

The CM recalled that even before he started this term in 2019, the state faced a rare summer cyclone, first in 43 years, cyclone Fani, which was an extremely severe cyclonic storm of category-5 with wind speeds of 280 kmph. This caused extensive damage to the nerve center of the state's economy including Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.