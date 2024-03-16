VIMSAR reshuffles officials, but doctors continue strike

SAMBALPUR: With pressuring mounting due to the cease-work protest by junior doctors, house surgeons and students, the authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) effected a reshuffle of some officials for alleged lapses in duty.

As per an order issued by the director of VIMSAR, establishment officer Debarchan Pradhan will henceforth work as PIO (dean’s office) and librarian. Similarly, senior assistant Mamata Debi will work as in-charge of education section while junior assistant Romarani Das will act as in-charge steno to the dean and principal until further orders.

On the other hand, in a letter to the principal secretary of Finance dated March 15, health secretary Shalini Pandit has requested to transfer accounts officer of VIMSAR Sushree Kumar for failing to discharge her official duties and non-cooperation with the institute authorities which has delayed release of stipends to students and regular payment of salaries to staff.

General secretary of House Surgeons’ Union Rohan Nayak said, “We are thankful to the government for acting on two of our major demands. But our agitation will continue until other demands are met. We have decided not to disrupt the emergency services.”

The doctors and students resorted to cease work on Thursday protesting the delay in fulfilment of their 22-point charter of demands.