40 taken ill after eating ‘stale’ food in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: At least 40 persons including 20 children and women of Bilikana village in Pattamundai block were taken ill after they allegedly consumed stale food at a feast on Friday night.

Sources said the villagers had gone to attend a religious function at the house of one Sridhar Behera. However, many of them complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming the food there. The victims were then rushed to the Pattamundai community health centre (CHC).

Kalakar Behera, a victim, said the food was cooked in the morning and they consumed it in the night. “Many people started throwing up and complained of severe pain in the lower abdomen after eating the food,” he said.

Medical officer of Pattamundai CHC Nirakar Parida said it might be a case of food poisoning. “The affected persons were immediately administered with saline and given medicines and their condition is now stable. We will send the food samples for testing to the laboratory at Cuttack,” he said adding, around 20 villagers are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Additional district magistrate of Kendrapara Nilu Mohapatra said an inquiry would be launched into the incident. “We have directed the department concerned to collect food samples for testing and investigation is underway to find out the root cause of the food poisoning,” he added.