Activists crawl and kneel in protest, seek medical college in Odisha's J’singhpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The activists of Jagatsinghpur Zilla Swasthya Surakhya Abhijan (JZSSA), on Saturday, conducted a unique demonstration by crawling, kneeling down, and offering namaskar rolling on the road from Ganatnatra Chowk to the collector’s office demanding establishment of a medical college and hospital and to stop shifting of the local rural health training centre (RHTC).

Sources said on December 7, 2023, the activists had organised an 11-hour bandh with support from various organisations and political parties, aiming to press for the same demands. But despite protests and demonstrations, and submission of memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and chairman 5T, no action has been taken by the government, they alleged.

In response, the activists under the leadership of convenor Basudev Sarangi, intensified their efforts across 15 panchayats of Jagatsinghpur block on the day, urging villagers to boycott elections until their demands are met.

Sarangi expressed frustration over the government’s lack of response, stating that they have decided to escalate their movement at the grassroots level, urging villagers to boycott elections. “Today’s demonstration is the last stir before elections. We have vowed to motivate voters not to cast vote in coming election,” he added.

During the demonstration, the members of the outfit knelt down, crawled and offered namaskar to local ruling party leaders, symbolising their dissatisfaction.