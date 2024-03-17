Efforts on to make Odisha top state by 2036: CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asserted people of Odisha will create a new record in the political history of the country in a few months, and the next 10 years will be decisive for the state’s future.

In the last cabinet meeting of his fifth term, Naveen said, “We will herald an empowered Odisha, which is modern, dynamic and responsive, primarily for our youth, women and children, entrepreneurs, farmers and tribals. We will usher in an Odisha with secure roots and powerful wings.”

The chief minister said the state is going to celebrate the 100th year of its formation in 2036 and all efforts are on to make it the number one in the country in every field by then. “Our entire focus will be on providing the best of educational and employment opportunities to aspiring youth and empowering them to achieve their dreams. The youth of the state will build New Odisha - a state which will set benchmarks in every sector and bring prosperity to its people,” he said.

Naveen listed out the state government’s achievements like successful management of Covid-19 pandemic, transformation of educational institutions, hospitals, religious places, sports infrastructure, `40,000 crore bank linkage for SHGs, universal health coverage through BSKY, Nabin Odisha magic card, women empowerment, rapid industrialisation, upliftment of tribals and farmers.

He said when he took office as the CM, Odisha was devastated by the super cyclone and looked down upon as a poor underdeveloped state. “There were humongous challenges in bringing the state back on the track of development. But I was guided by the vision of Biju Babu to make a difference in the lives of my 4.5 crore family members. Now Odisha is recognised as one of the most progressive states and is cited as a model in many fields,” he said.

The last five years, the chief minister said, have been based on the principles of 5T. “Transformation is visible across the state and across every segment of the population. Team work through transparent governance and intense use of technology has been creating remarkable change within a short period of time,” the chief minister maintained.

“Our identity is our strength and we shall continue to work for its preservation and promotion. With strengthening our roots, new Odisha will also firm up her wings to scale the horizon,” Naveen added.