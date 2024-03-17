Third batch of Agniveers pass out of INS Chilka

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 2,630 Agniveers, including 396 women, passed out of INS Chilka on Friday. The passing out parade was reviewed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar in the presence of vice admiral V Srinivas, flag officer commanding-in-chief, Southern Naval Command. The parade marked the successful culmination of 16 weeks of training and the start of a new voyage in the Indian Navy.

Addressing the Agniveers, the Chief of Naval Staff urged them to hone their skills further and develop a strong foundation of knowledge, willingness to learn and commitment to excel in their respective careers. He also urged them to uphold the Navy’s core values of duty, honour and courage, in pursuit of nation building.

Admiral Kumar awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious Agniveers on the occasion. Prathamesh Amit Darekar, Agniveer (SSR) and Sanni Kumar Rajak (MR) were awarded CNS rolling trophy and gold medal for best Agniveer SSR and MR, respectively in men’s category.

Samruddhi Khandave, Agniveer (SSR) was the best woman Agniveer in the overall order of merit and she was awarded the late Gen Bipin Rawat rolling trophy. He also gave away the overall championship trophy to Angad division and runners-up trophy to Shivaji division.

He also unveiled the summer edition of Ankur, a bilingual trainees’ magazine of INS Chilka.