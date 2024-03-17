Youth BJD leader held for posting obscene video, photos

JAGATSINGHPUR: Balikuda police arrested a youth BJD leader on Friday night allegedly for circulation of an obscene video depicting him in a compromising situation with a girl, including her nude photos, on social media.

Police identified the accused as 32-year-old Krushna Chandra Nayak, a resident of Olansa village and secretary of BJD’s youth wing in Balikuda. The victim, a married woman, also belongs to the same village. Police said on the night of May 23 last year, Nayak had reportedly intruded into the woman’s house while she was alone, and sprayed some sedatives on her face that made her unconscious.

Subsequently, Nayak allegedly established a physical relationship with the woman and captured her nude photographs and videos. He later reportedly proposed to marry her but the woman refused, which led to a dispute between the duo.

Since the woman continued rejecting his marriage proposal, Nayak nursed a grudge against her and subsequently, posted the video on social media. Feeling harassed, the woman lodged a complaint with police on Thursday.

Balikuda IIC Priyabrat Rout said a case was registered and the woman sent for medical examination. “The accused had gone into hiding following the police complaint. He was later arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway,” he added.