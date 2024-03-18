15-year-old Odisha student’s death: Family levels accusations of negligence

BERHAMPUR: Unease prevails in Siriguda area of Rayagada district following the death of a 15-year-old student of the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) late on Saturday night. Identified as Mahendra Majhi, the Class-VIII student belonging to Khrugaon village, passed away while undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Rayagada.

School officials claim Mahendra had been unwell for the past six months and was immediately taken to the DHH when his condition worsened. “We rushed him to the hospital around 10.20 pm on a motorcycle, reaching within five to six minutes, but he passed away during treatment,” stated teacher Arun Behera to the media.

As soon as the news of Mahendra’s demise reached his parents, they rushed to the school and accused the school authorities of negligence. The family stated they were kept in the dark about his health issues.

Mahendra’s father, Ami Majhi, alleged they were never informed about his son’s deteriorating health, holding the school accountable for his untimely death. Furthermore, Mahendra’s elder brother, Babun Majhi, asserted that his sibling was physically fit and an avid hockey player.

Rayagada Adivasi Mahasangha president, Apal Swamy Kadraka, demanded a high-level probe into Mahendra’s death, blaming the authorities for the untimely death of the student. However, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency authorities under which the school functions have remained tight-lipped on the matter. However, sources in the Child Welfare Committee of Rayagada stated that a team will reach the school and investigate the matter on Monday.

Ekalavya Model Residential School is an initiative by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs to provide quality education to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.