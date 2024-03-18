60 per cent booths in Cuttack to be monitored through live webcasting

“A total of 2,274 polling stations including 460 in urban and 1,814 in rural areas are going to be set up in the district. At least 287 ‘Sakhi Booths’ (solely managed by women) will be set up in the district. Of the total polling stations, as many as 1,364 (60 per cent) will be directly monitored by Election Commission of India through live webcasting,” said Bhardwaj.

Assured minimum facilities like ramp, drinking water, separate toilets for male and female, electricity, furniture helpdesk and signages will be put up at all the polling stations.

“We are prepared to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections. Apart from setting up an integrated control room with toll-free number 1950, the C-Vigil Application has also been activated for receiving complaints from people. Officials of expenditure monitoring teams have been imparted training on keeping a tab on election expenditure,” said Bhardwaj.

Among others, ADM (Revenue) Umakant Raj, ADM (General) Shibo Toppo, ADM (Development) Dibya Lochan Mohanty and sub-collector Jyoti Shankar Ray were present in the press conference.

