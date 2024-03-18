65 child marriages among tribals prevented in Odisha's Koraput in 12 months

JEYPORE: In a significant achievement, the Koraput district administration has prevented around 65 child marriages, especially among the tribal communities, in the last one year.

Child marriage is prevalent in tribal communities including Paraja, Gadaba, Bhumiya, Bhatra, Halwa, Soura and Kondh, as their traditional customs ordain that girls should marry below the age of 18 and boys below 21. The practice is more acute in remote areas including Dasmantpur, Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon, Laxmipur, Lamataput, Pottangi, Borigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda.

As part of efforts to prevent child marriage across the district, the administration has formed grassroots-level child protection committees along with panchayat representatives, health and social welfare department officials and police. The committee has successfully stopped several child marriage cases and provided counselling to the girls, boys and their parents to deter them from such social bondage.