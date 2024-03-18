All government, political ads in Bhubaneswar to be removed within 72 hrs

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force for the ensuing general elections, enforcement teams of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other line departments on Sunday went on an overdrive to remove government advertisements and political hoardings that dotted the cityscape.

Early in the morning, municipal workers were seen dismantling banners, posters and hoardings of various political parties and removing government advertisements. Hoardings of Jaga Mission, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and similar schemes installed at different locations were also covered with white flexes.

However, in places like Mancheswar and Jharpada etc., government advertisements were yet to be removed. Government hoardings with the chief minister’s photo were also seen in some bus queue shelters and institutional premises in parts of the city. A senior BMC official monitoring the enforcement said as per the MCC norms and instructions issued to them, all advertisements related to government schemes as well as hoardings and posters of political parties will be removed from all places including private spaces in the city within 72 hours.

“While no scheme-related advertisements or political hoardings will be allowed to be advertised at public places till elections are over, the political parties, candidates or their well-wishers seeking to put up advertisements in the city in due course of time will require to get permission for the same from the returning officer concerned of Bhubaneswar North, Central and Ekamra constituencies,” he said.

CM’s grievance cell closed

Bhubaneswar: The grievance cell of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been closed. The chief minister’s office said, “As the model code is in force now, the chief minister’s grievance cell will remain closed till the election process is complete.”