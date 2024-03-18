Bhubaneswar Diary: Painful wait for Congress over BJP-BJD alliance

Cash for faith at Lingaraj raises hackles

Lingaraj temple in the Capital City, like every year, saw a mammoth gathering on the occasion of Mahashivaratri this time. However, the arrangements put in place by the temple administration left a bad taste for many. The administration decided to cash in on the religious fervour by introducing VIP passes for the devotees who were willing to pay Rs 500 for getting priority access to the sanctum sanctorum. This, though, did not go down well with the devotees who were unaware of the arrangement and waited for several hours in serpentine queues to get a glimpse of the presiding deity on the auspicious occasion. A majority of them were also waiting to break their fast after offering prayers in the shrine. “It is not that we cannot pay Rs 500, but what about those who cannot afford it. We used to proudly say that Lingaraj temple never discriminated between the rich and the poor like other popular temples. Sadly, that isn’t the case anymore,” rued a devotee. Last year too, some servitors of the temple offered similar passes to devotees and the price ranged between Rs 150 and Rs 800, depending on the paying capacity and urgency of the person.

~ Diana Sahu