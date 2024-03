BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the richest regional party in the country, has encashed electoral bonds worth Rs 944.5 crore in last six years between July 16, 2018 and July 15, 2023.

As per the second set of SBI electoral bond data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, BJD encashed Rs 244 crore in nine months between July 7, 2018 and April 5, 2019. During the period, the party had received 214 bonds of Rs 1 crore denomination, 299 of Rs 10 lakh denomination and 10 of Rs 1 lakh denomination. The party had submitted the bond details in a sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court in its interim order on April 12, 2019.

The bond details are believed to be pertaining to the period not made public by the poll panel in the first phase. On March 14, the ECI had publicised bond details during the period from July 20, 2019 to November 24, 2023. The Naveen Patnaik-led party redeemed electoral bonds worth Rs 213.5 crore in 2018-19, Rs 50.5 crore in 2019-20, Rs 67 crore in 2020-21, Rs 291 crore in 2021-22, Rs 152 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 170.5 crore in 2023-24 (till September 30 last year).