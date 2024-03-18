Challenges rise in Kotia as Odisha, AP polls on one day

KORAPUT: The district administration of Koraput faces a daunting task as it prepares for elections in Kotia panchayat, where approximately 6,000 registered voters are spread across a cluster of 21 villages with affiliations to both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Complicating matters further, both Odisha and AP go to polls on May 13.

Citing past incidents during the 2019 general elections, sources said AP officials allegedly transported villagers from the disputed area to influence voting in favour of Andhra Pradesh. These 21 villages fall under different Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in both Odisha and AP.

However, collector V Kirti Vasan assured the establishment of nine polling stations in Kotia panchayat. He emphasised that efforts will be made to guide voters towards Odisha’s polling stations.

Kotia sarpanch Leu Gamel reaffirmed the allegiance of the 21 villages to Odisha, stating the state’s contributions to their development is immense. “The Odisha government has constructed roads, school building and generated self employment schemes. The people of our region will never forget the contribution of the government,” said Gamel assuring that he will personally meet all residents of Kotia and convince them so that not one person will go to AP on the day to vote.

Gamel urged district administration for setting up adequate polling stations and heightened security measures during the election period to prevent external influence.

The collector, on Saturday, announced strict enforcement of the model code of conduct. All security measures will be in place to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process in Koraput district, he added.

Poll-preparedness meet in districts

All measures are in place to conduct the ensuing general elections smoothly and fairly in Boudh, said collector J Sonal while chairing a meeting of district administration officials. While 68 Maoist-prone booths have been identified, 10 temporary helipads are ready to meet any exigency, said Sonal. Similar meetings were held in Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Jagatsinghpur in presence of the district collectors, SPs and other officials on Sunday ahead of the general elections.