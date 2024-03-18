Labourer crushed to death in Odisha, locals block road

JAJPUR: Tension gripped Rahadpur within Dharmasala police limits of the district after a labourer allegedly died and two others sustained grievous injuries in a mishap at a stone crusher unit on Sunday.

The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained though they are reported to be from West Bengal. The incident took place when the trio was opening the wheels of a crusher machine, and one of them apparently came under the wheels and died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to Jajpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. Their condition is stated to be critical, police said.

As the news of the death spread, locals alleged that the crusher unit was being illegally run without any license and blocked the road near Samparu village.