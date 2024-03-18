Odisha fishermen demand jobs amid Jagannath Sagar renovation

JEYPORE: Fishermen from Jayanagar in Jeypore town on Saturday urged the district administration to provide them with alternative employment opportunities following disruption of fishing activities due to the ongoing renovation works at the Jagannath Sagar lake.

The administration launched a `21 crore development project to renovate the 300-year-old Jagannath Sagar in Jeypore. As part of the renovation process, the water body has been drained, with the water released into the nearby Sati river to facilitate the removal of mud from the tank using machinery.

Approximately 113 fishing families from the Jayanagar area rely on daily fishing activities in the large pond for their livelihood. With the water body undergoing renovation, these families have been left without their primary source of income.

In a memorandum addressed to the district administration through the Jeypore sub-collector, the affected fishermen requested proper employment opportunities for at least one year until they can resume fishing in the renovated pond. They also sought assurance of sustainable livelihoods during the period of renovation.