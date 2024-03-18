Odisha: Siblings tried to extort over 300 govt officials by posing as ED, held

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) gaining notoriety over its probe into several high-profile cases and arrests of political leaders and bureaucrats in the recent years, two brothers took advantage of the fear induced by the agency’s name to extort money from government officials in Odisha.

The duo Tarinisen Mohapatra (30) and his brother Brahmashankar (27) of Dhenkanal was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of state Crime Branch on Saturday. They had allegedly attempted to extort money from nearly 350 Odisha government officials by impersonating as the Central agency’s officers and were reportedly successful in many cases. So far, the agency has traced transactions of over Rs 16 lakh in the bank accounts of the accused.

The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by Chhatrapur sub-collector Debadatta Mohanta with the STF over demand of money by the accused from him by impersonating as an additional director of ED. The STF investigation revealed Tarinisen and Brahmashankar led a luxurious lifestyle and had borrowed huge sum of money from several people in Dhenkanal town. They had fled over a year back after the lenders started demanding their money.

They had shifted to Ranchi and started working with an NGO - Upkar. As the NGO based out of the Jharkhand capital was not making profits, the accused hit upon the idea to make some quick money. The duo decided to target collectorate, tehsil, RTO officials and others. They impersonated as ED officers as the central agency is in news recently for its raids pertaining to various cases, sources said.