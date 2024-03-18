RSP all set to end FY 2023-24 with Rs 600 crore PBT

ROURKELA: Regardless of relatively weak performance in the first and fourth quarters of 2023-24, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL seems all set to end the financial year with a total profit before tax (PBT) of around Rs 600 crore. In FY 2022-23, RSP had reported a PBT of Rs 521 crore.

Reliable sources in SAIL informed that in Q1 of FY 2023-24, RSP had reported a PBT of Rs 80 crore when SAIL’s PBT stood at Rs 200 crore. However, with stabilisation of coking coal prices, positive market outlook and SAIL stressing on debottlenecking and efficiency improvement, RSP’s PBT rose to around Rs 229 crore. SAIL’s PBT also increased to Rs 1,696 crore.

Similarly in Q3, RSP reported a PBT of around Rs 222 crore while SAIL’s PBT stood at Rs 461 crore. In the first nine months of 2023-24, the RSP reported a total PBT of Rs 531 crore against SAIL’s Rs 2,359 crore.