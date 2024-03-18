Two killed, 10 hurt as van turns turtle in Odisha

JEYPORE: Two persons were killed and 10 others suffered grievous injuries after a van carrying members of a wedding party overturned near Khatalapadar bridge within Kundra police limits in Koraput district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Chuti Balia (61) and Lachama Rampuria (18) of Dhalpur village in Boipariguda.

Sources said at least 40 people from the bride’s side left Dhalpur village in a van to attend the wedding ceremony at Nuagaon in Kotpad block. Near Khatalapadar bridge, the van driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve road. Subsequently, the van overturned and fell into a roadside gorge.

While Chuti and Lachama were killed instantly, 10 sustained serious injuries. On being informed, police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers trapped in the van with the help of locals.

The injured persons have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital, Jeypore and Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital, Koraput. Kundra police has registered a case and further investigation is underway.