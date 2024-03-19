Angry man kills 9-year-old daughter in Odisha's Khallikote, held

BERHAMPUR: A man allegedly beat his nine-year-old daughter to death for refusing to carry out his instruction at Alapur ODRP Colony within Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Monday.

The 36-year-old accused, Gopal Behera, has been arrested by police on the charge of killing his daughter Mama.

Sources said Gopal lived with his wife Kuni (31), daughter Mama and five-year-old son Runa in ODRP Colony. The couple worked as daily wagers. For the last several days, Gopal had stopped going to work and was staying at home with his kids. He was reportedly engaging Mama and Runa to roast cashew nuts.

On the day after Kuni left for work, Gopal asked both his kids to start roasting cashew nuts. When the girl refused to do the work, the accused became infuriated and started to beat her mercilessly.

Gopal then threw Mama on the ground following which she became unconscious. On realising his mistake, he immediately left home. Subsequently, a terrified Runa ran to his mother’s workplace and informed her about the incident. Kuni returned home and found Mama lying dead in the house.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the girl’s body to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Sub-inspector of Khallikote police station Bhakta Charan Mukhi said basing on Kuni’s complaint, a case was registered.

Police recorded the statements of Kuni and her minor son and launched a manhunt to nab Gopal. After carrying out raids, the accused was nabbed from his hiding place in the evening. He was arrested and police are interrogating him, added Mukhi, who is the investigating officer of the case.