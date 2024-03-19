Ayush doctors threaten indefinite stir

BHUBANESWAR: The All Odisha Ayush Doctors Association (AOADA), representing Ayush doctors working under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Odisha, on Monday threatened to launch an indefinite non-cooperation movement starting March 20.

The Association members alleged the government has failed to keep its promise of regularising Ayush doctors working in community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) across the state. The last cabinet before the general elections in 2024, had promised regularisation of Ayush doctors but no steps have yet been taken in this regard.

As per the Association, 1,126 Ayush doctors are working at present on contractual basis in 1,485 CHCs and PHCs across the state.

Though they have repeatedly appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their regularisation, no action has been taken.

“The National Health Mission’s 2014 declaration promised to regularise the employment of doctors and all paramedical positions. Although approximately 8,195 positions for nurses, pharmacists, and ANMs, etc., were regularised through a cabinet decision, Ayush doctors were overlooked, with no action taken,” Association president Dr Lotus Mishra said while making it clear if the government does not act by Tuesday, they will be compelled to begin a non-cooperation movement. “We will refrain from providing any services other than Ayush and inpatient services, including telemedicine services, health programmes, supervision, and training,” Mishra said. General secretary Dr Pravas Chandra Swain said, “If our demands are not met this time, we will start an indefinite non-cooperation movement from March 20.”