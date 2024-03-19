Lightning claims 2 lives in Odisha's Balasore, Mayurbhanj districts

BARIPADA: Two persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday.

The first incident was reported in Bhograi block of Balasore district, where a 23-year-old engineering student allegedly died of lightning strike while taking shelter under a thatched house near his shrimp farm. The deceased was identified as Ranjan Kumar Paamanik of Tukurihajira village.

Ranjan and his father had gone to their shrimp farm when it started raining. While his father returned home, Ranjan stayed back and took shelter under a thatched house. A lightning struck the thatched house and it caught fire with Ranjan trapped inside.

Farmers from the nearby areas rushed to the spot and tried to douse the fire. By the time Ranjan was rescued, he had sustained fatal burn injuries. The locals rushed him to Jaleswarpur community health centre (CHC), where doctors declared him brought dead. Police reached the hospital, seized the body for autopsy, and registered a case of unnatural death. Ranjan was the only son of his parents.

Meanwhile, in Thakurmunda block of Mayurbhanj district, a 44-year-old man succumbed to a lightning strike on his house at Manik Sahi village within Mahuldiha police limits. The deceased was identified as Baidhar Sasad.

As rains started, Baidhar’s wife went out of their house to bring back the clothes from the drying rope. While she was getting back inside, a thunder struck, and she started screaming out of fear. Hearing the noise of his wife, Baidhar rushed to rescue her but was hit by a lightning that followed the loud bang. He reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. The body was sent to the hospital for autopsy, and a case of unnatural death was registered. Official sources said ex gratia would be provided to the victims after completion of the official formalities.