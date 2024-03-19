Odisha: Missing girl found dead in forest, father cries murder

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a nine-year-old missing girl whose decomposed body was recovered from a forest near Bainibas village within Muniguda police limits in Rayagada district on Monday.

In the morning, some villagers were passing through the forest when they sensed a foul smell. On searching the area, they spotted the decomposed body of a girl. As the news spread, other villagers including the girl’s family members reached the spot and identified the body.

Sources said the girl was sleeping with her parents, both daily wagers, at home when she mysteriously disappeared on March 4. Finding her missing, family members launched a frantic search for her but to no avail. Unable to trace her, they filed a missing complaint in Muniguda police station the next day.

The girl’s father 41-year-old Judhistir Kadraka alleged that his daughter was murdered. “Miscreants kidnapped my daughter when all our family members were sleeping in the night on March 4. After murdering her, they threw her body in the forest,” he claimed.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Muniguda Santoshini Oram said on being informed, police reached the spot and seized the girl’s body for postmortem. Police could not find any injury mark as the body was recovered in a highly-decomposed state.

Basing on the allegations of the girl’s father, the missing report has been turned into a murder case. As part of investigation, a scientific team along with sniffer dog visited the spot where the girl’s body was found. The exact cause of the minor’s death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.